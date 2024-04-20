Baku hosts award ceremony for winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. On April 20, the award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in all-around was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Daria Varfolomeev (Germany) won the gold medal, Elvira Krasnobaeva (Bulgaria) won the silver medal, and Sofia Raffaeli (Italy) won the bronze medal in the individual all-around.

The awards were presented by the technical delegate for rhythmic gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Isabelle Sawada, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade and the coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, member of the Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics of European Gymnastics Evgeniya Vilyaeva.

In the all-around teams in group exercises, the Spanish team took first place, the Italian team took second place, and the Azerbaijani team took third place.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva, sports director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Natalya Bulanova and choreographer of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Ruslan Eyvazov.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from April 19 through 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries compete in the sport.

Gymnasts are participating in a schedule of individual and group workouts.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the team in the group exercises, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.