BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started, Trend reports.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers of Norway - Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangazur for 3 days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.