Next group of former IDPs lands in native Sus village of Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The next group of families of former IDPs has returned to Sus village of Lachin district within the framework of the Great Return, Trend reports.

According to the information, there is 39 families (140 people).

The families who came to Lachin returned to their native land with tears of joy. They were welcomed with great enthusiasm and admired the beautiful panorama of Lachin.

Thus, 59 families (215 people) have been permanently settled in Sus village of Lachin district. All conditions have been created for the resettled families in Sus village.

