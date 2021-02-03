Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency declines to register three business entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Trend:

The Food Safety Agency (FSA) of Azerbaijan registered 57 business entities, involved in food sector, for meeting requirements of the Article 7 of the national law ‘On food products’, 2021, on February 1-2, 2021, a source in the agency told Trend.

According to the source, at the same time, on the basis of shortcomings detected as a result of inspections and examinations, three entities were declined to register food safety.

Below are the entities that were declined in the registration:

No. Name Field of activity Reason for decline 1 ZAQATALA-BROYLER LLC Production Failure to meet requirements of relevant sanitary norms and rules 2 Arif Ismayilov Package Failure to meet requirements of relevant sanitary norms and rules 3 Emin Huseynov Retail Termination of activity

The agency called on business entities operating in the food sector to register in order to ensure food safety and conduct their activities in accordance with the law.