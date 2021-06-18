Azerbaijani minister discloses volume of properties inventorized in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An inventory of 13,307 properties in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, including 10,483 real estate and 2,824 infrastructure facilities has been completed, Trend reports on June 18 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
“In addition, 1,525 km of roads, 292 km of power transmission lines, 45 km of gas supply lines, 19 km of water supply lines and 249 km of irrigation networks have been inventorized,” the minister tweeted.
