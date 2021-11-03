Proposal made to exempt imports of some hybrid cars from VAT in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A proposal has been made to exempt imports and sales of some hybrid cars from VAT in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 3.

According to the amendment to the Tax Code, it is proposed to exempt from VAT for a period of three years the import and sale of hybrid cars with an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters, since the release of which no more than three years have passed, from January 1, 2022.

In addition, the amendment provides for a three-year VAT exemption for the import of chargers (Level 2 and Level 3) for electric vehicles.