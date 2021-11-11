It is necessary to amend Strategy for Public Debt Management in Azerbaijan – finance minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
It is necessary to amend the "Strategy for Public Debt Management" in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11 during the discussion of the draft state budget-2022 at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security, and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission, Trend reports.
