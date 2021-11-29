Azerbaijan’s economy minister talks projects submitted for country's industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

About 10 projects worth about 40 million manats ($23.5 million) have been submitted to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the head of the department Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, entrepreneurs have submitted projects to become residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park, as well as the Economic Zone of the Araz Valley industrial park.

"The preliminary investment cost of these projects accounts for about 40 million manats ($23.5 million). Work is underway to assess them," Jabbarov said.

