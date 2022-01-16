Azerbaijan’s self-sufficiency in wheat reaches 60%
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 60 percent, Firdovsi Fikratzade, Director of the Agro Research Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, told Trend .
Fikratzade stressed that Azerbaijan annually produces an average of two million tons of wheat.
“Some 1.3-1.4 million tons of wheat are imported per year,” director of the Agro Research Center added. “Azerbaijan's self-sufficiency in wheat averages 59-60 percent. The index of wheat import for flour production is just over 40 percent.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund sets limits for preferential mortgage loans by banks in 2022
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO)