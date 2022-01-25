Azerbaijan's export-import operations up in 11M2021 - WB

Economy 25 January 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's export-import operations up in 11M2021 - WB
Oil prices rebound as growing geopolitical tensions fuel supply fears
No decision by Iran on direct talks with US - FM
NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Minister's visit to Iran starts Politics 11:06
Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek experiencing power outages across entire city Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan’s role in solving global problems is growing - Analysis Politics 11:05
Azerbaijan organizes movement of working trains on Zangazur corridor (PHOTO) Economy 11:04
Kazakhstan Deposits Insurance Fund raises maximum recommended rates on deposits Finance 11:00
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metro suspends operations Uzbekistan 10:59
Kazakhstan reports large-scale electricity power outage in Almaty Kazakhstan 10:59
ADB and Turkmenistan working on SME exporters’ project Business 10:51
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 25 Finance 10:51
Uzbekistan shares data on sectors driving GDP growth Uzbekistan 10:46
Kazakhstan appoints chairman of Central Election Commission Kazakhstan 10:42
Azerbaijan's export-import operations up in 11M2021 - WB Economy 10:41
Georgia increases food safety system backed by EU Georgia 10:35
TPPs to play less role in flexible power system, says IEA Oil&Gas 10:32
ITACA Training and Research Center opened at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 10:25
Azerbaijani AzFinance company’s bonds listed on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation against 297 Armenian citizen involved in war crimes Society 10:04
Iran's TEDPIX records drop Finance 10:02
OSCE PA representatives to visit Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:58
Oil prices rebound as growing geopolitical tensions fuel supply fears Oil&Gas 09:57
FMs of Turkmenistan and Pakistan talk preparations for session of OIC Ministerial Council Turkmenistan 09:57
Iranian currency rates for January 25 Finance 09:57
FMs of India and Turkmenistan talk wide range of issues of bilateral relations Turkmenistan 09:55
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric valuation tops $5 bn with $200 mn funding Other News 09:53
Iran is likely to have direct talks with US - Iranian FM Nuclear Program 09:50
Iran plans to reopen closed production factories Business 09:48
Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations jointly visit Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 09:43
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan revelead Business 09:43
TBC Capital updates its forecast for economic growth in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 09:40
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medicine Tenders 09:40
Russia's Azimuth Airline launches direct flights to Azerbaijan Transport 09:19
S.Korea's daily COVID count tops 8,000 for first time amid Omicron spread Other News 08:57
Announcement of 2022 as "Year of Shusha" in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev is celebration for all Azerbaijanis - Famous composer Politics 08:30
No decision by Iran on direct talks with US - FM Iran 08:13
Austria and Turkmenistan to intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023 Turkmenistan 08:00
9,016 new COVID-19 cases confirmed last 24 hours Kazakhstan 07:33
NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit World 06:52
Indian firm gets foothold in prized global ‘kamikaze’ and armed drones market Other News 06:08
Heavy snowfall cripples life in Istanbul amid safety warnings Turkey 05:48
At least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede World 05:14
India needs an atmanirbhar electric vehicle supply chain before invites to Tesla Other News 04:31
U.S. Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea 'landing mishap' US 03:48
Centurion tank, other weapons used in 1965 & 1971 to add historical flavour to 26 Jan parade in India Other News 03:35
Assange wins right to appeal extradition to U.S. World 03:06
Over 45 countries expected to participate in multilateral exercise Milan in 2022: Indian Navy Other News 02:37
Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup Other News 02:22
Istanbul Airport suspends all flights amid heavy snowfall Turkey 01:38
India attends informal WTO meet to take stock of negotiations Other News 01:27
Explosion kills 6 in southern Somalia World 00:50
Country calmly to pass current winter season - Ukrainian president Other News 00:22
Republic Day parade in India to showcase old, new era of Army Other News 00:05
Georgia names main goods imported from Uzbekistan Georgia 00:01
Kyrgyzstan enters top 10 trade partners of Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan 24 January 23:50
Current situation in Ukraine is under control - Zelensky Other News 24 January 23:28
Iran, Uzbekistan emphasize boosting customs cooperation Iran 24 January 23:14
Gov’t to set up commission for project of Georgian cultural centre in Jordan Georgia 24 January 22:53
PM of Ukraine says no threats to functioning of national economy Other News 24 January 22:48
Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey - Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 24 January 22:12
Armenia ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Pashinyan Politics 24 January 21:52
Sudan security forces fire tear gas on protesters Other News 24 January 21:17
Launch of Baku-Shusha bus route of particular importance for Shusha city - Special Representative of Azerbaijani President Society 24 January 20:26
Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands Business 24 January 19:30
Uzbekistan working to establish power supply in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 24 January 19:13
Azerbaijan discloses annual turnover growth of E-PUL payment system for 2021 Economy 24 January 19:10
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 24 January 19:07
Toyota Caucasus becomes member of Business Association of Georgia Georgia 24 January 19:01
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 January 18:59
Azerbaijan confirms 757 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries Society 24 January 18:57
Turkmen livestock complex in Akhal region names volume of production Business 24 January 18:56
Uzbek company reveals volume of exports to French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 24 January 18:49
Bank of Georgia supports new tower construction in Tbilisi Georgia 24 January 18:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 24 January 18:29
Azerbaijan sees growth in local banks' total assets in 2021 Finance 24 January 18:29
Azerbaijan unveils number of businesses affected during second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Business 24 January 18:21
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases in 2021 Finance 24 January 18:08
Iran shares value of shrimp exports Business 24 January 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021 Business 24 January 18:04
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Politics 24 January 17:57
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Finance 24 January 17:57
Iran sees increase in liquidity Finance 24 January 17:57
Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021 Business 24 January 17:43
Serbian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 24 January 17:35
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck Europe 24 January 17:35
Kazakhstan records decrease in annual inflation in December 2021 Kazakhstan 24 January 17:28
Low-carbon transition pressures to accelerate in 2022 Oil&Gas 24 January 17:22
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 24 January 17:20
Capital of Iran’s Bank Mellat soars Finance 24 January 17:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in newly created enterprises Uzbekistan 24 January 17:13
IOM talks about areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2022 Business 24 January 17:13
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. continues steps within Kazakhstan’s state program foe economy dev't Business 24 January 17:12
Croatia to send three delegations to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 24 January 17:02
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. to launch satellites to boost internet speed in Kazakhstan Business 24 January 17:02
Labour migration from Turkey to Germany slightly increased in 2021 Turkey 24 January 17:02
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Business 24 January 16:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive trend in local consumer demand Kazakhstan 24 January 16:58
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund preliminarily approves new procurement procedure Central Asia 24 January 16:57
Georgia sees growth in residential property price index Georgia 24 January 16:51
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra Other News 24 January 16:45
Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism completed in Azerbaijan Society 24 January 16:45
Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases Russia 24 January 16:42
