Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.6 on September 15 compared to the previous price, amounting to $93.89 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 15 totaled $92.47 per barrel, down by $3.61 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.8 per barrel on September 15, lower by $3.86 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $3.9 compared to the previous price and made up $89.23 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 16)