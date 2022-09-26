Entrepreneurs of Russian Tomsk region plan business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tomsk region of Russia plans to send a business mission to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Russian media outlets.

Enterprises from Tomsk region will present their products during the business mission's visit to Baku from September 26 through September 28.

Small and medium-sized enterprises will present medical equipment, timber processing products, equipment and materials for water treatment, ecologically friendly veterinary medication and fertilizers.

The delegation from Tomsk region will hold meeting in the Russian Trade Representative Office in Azerbaijan and representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC).

B2B-negotiations with Azerbaijani enterprises and visits to specialized enterprises are also planned.

It should be noted that the business mission is organized by the Export Support Center of the Tomsk Region with the assistance of the regional department for the development of innovative and entrepreneurial activities, the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia and the Russian Export Center (REC) as part of the national project 'Small and medium-sized businesses and support for individual entrepreneurial initiatives'.