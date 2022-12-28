Azerbaijan sees sharp increase in trade turnover with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from January through November 2022 amounted to $549.8 million, which is an increase of 396.6 percent from $110.7 million recorded a year earlier, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, trade turnover with Kazakhstan in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for 10.28 percent of Azerbaijani trade turnover with the CIS countries.

According to the data provided by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani exports to Kazakhstan accounted for $90.4 million, which constitutes a staggering increase of 152 percent from the $35.8 million level recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, the imports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan totaled $459.3 million. Compared to the 2021 figures of $74.8 million, Kazakhstan imported 513 percent more goods and services to Azerbaijan.

From January to November 2022 the balance of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan remained positive and increased year-on-year by more than $14.064 billion, or more than doubled to $23.454 billion against $9.389 billion in January through November 2021.