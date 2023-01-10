Azerbaijan talks exemption of several imported technical products from VAT

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 10 January 2023 13:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A number of imported technical products are exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan, the State Tax Service told Trend.

According to the service, machinery, technological equipment, and units imported by residents of industrial or technological parks and taxpayers who received an investment incentive document in Azerbaijan are exempt from paying VAT on imports for the construction of production facilities, research and development work, and manufacturing under the Tax Code of Azerbaijan.

