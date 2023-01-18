Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for the placement of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) 28-day and 84-day short-term notes worth 90 million manat ($52.9 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the bank, during the first auction, 10 investors submitted 15 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 54.37 million manat ($31.9 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.48 manat or $58.52 (6.7 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is February 15, 2023.

During the second auction, 11 investors submitted 17 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 59.08 million manat ($34.75 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 98.23 manat or $57.78 (7.69 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 45 million manat ($26.4 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 12, 2023.

Only local banks operating under a license can act as buyers of the notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.