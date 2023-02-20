Azerbaijani minister reveals volume of field survey work on liberated lands for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan carried out field survey work on 568,462 hectares in 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, 389,109 ha of this area fell on liberated territories.

The work in this direction has been finalized in Zangilan and Gubadli districts and migrated to the relevant cadastral systems, he added.

Previously, during a press conference on the results of 2022, Head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev said that work on studying the quality of lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan has been completed.

Eynullayev noted that 2,200 hectares of 71,000 hectares on the territory of Zangilan are suitable for living, about 43,500 hectares - for agricultural activities, 109 hectares are strategic territories and 15.3 hectares fall to the share of the forest fund.