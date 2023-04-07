Export of clean resources from Azerbaijan to Europe to ensure energy security of whole region - WB regional director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Export of clean energy from Azerbaijan to Europe will ensure not only Georgia's energy security, but of the whole South Caucasus and Europe, Sebastian Molineus, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus, said at a high-level meeting regarding the Black Sea submarine cable project held in Tbilisi on April 6, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Black Sea submarine cable project will contribute to strengthening ties between the South Caucasus and Europe. It is a pleasure for the WB to participate in the implementation of this project of high strategic importance," he said.

Azerbaijan, Romania Georgia and Hungary signed an agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on December 17, 2022.

As part of this project, it is planned to lay a 1,195-kilometer power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW between Georgia and Romania and install a digital connecting cable. To this end, with the support of the World Bank, it is planned to prepare a technical and economic justification of the project by the end of 2023.