Employment contracts keep growing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Owing to comprehensive measures to increase employment opportunities and to legalize informal employment, the number of employment contracts continues to grow in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan increased by 1 percent, or 18,500 contracts, compared to the beginning of the year and reached 1.7 million.

The wage reforms carried out and the increase in the number of employment contracts have led to an increase in the wage fund, which made it grow by another 10 percent from January through June 2023.

In general, there has been an increase in the number of employment contracts by 35 percent, and the wage fund by 2.5 times over the past five years.