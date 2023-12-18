Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan and IFC look into co-op horizons

Economy Materials 18 December 2023 17:34 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan and IFC look into co-op horizons

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed prospects of cooperation, said CBA chairman Taleh Kazimov in X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We had the pleasure of meeting today with an IFC group led by Mr. Alfonso Garca Mora, Vice President for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. During the meeting, we had a fruitful exchange of views on the IFC's efforts in Azerbaijan, the status of cooperation between the CBA and the IFC, ongoing projects, and future collaboration potential," the publication says.

Over the last 30 years, the IFC has spent over 800 million US dollars on over 60 projects in Azerbaijan.

The CBA and the IFC are actively working on a fintech plan for 2024-2028.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more