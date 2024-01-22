Azerbaijan refines mechanism for bank account orders (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. One of the important changes made to the Tax Code is related to improving the mechanism of applying orders to bank accounts, Trend reports, referring to the State Tax Service.

According to the information, if the taxpayer fails to meet its obligations within the time frame specified by the legislation, the tax authority will send an order to freeze funds on expenditure transactions in the amount of 105 percent of the debt to its accounts in several credit or electronic money organizations, or to several accounts in one credit or electronic money organization.

Citing the most recent amendment to the Tax Code, when an order is issued affecting a taxpayer's accounts held with several credit or electronic money organizations and the amount owed is frozen on any of the taxpayer's accounts, the credit or electronic money organization that ensures the freezing of these funds at the taxpayer's request submits information to the tax authority in electronic form. In this situation, using this information, the tax authorities ensures that orders are returned to accounts held by other credit or electronic money organizations within one working day.

In addition, in the case of issuing an order to several accounts of a taxpayer located in one credit or electronic money organization, and freezing the amount of debt on any of these accounts, the tax authority provides the return of orders on other accounts within one working day based on an electronic application of this credit or electronic money organization.

