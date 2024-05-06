Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Kazakhstan to visit Serbia

Kazakhstan Materials 6 May 2024
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expects to visit Serbia in the second half of 2024, Trend reports via Akorda.

The information was revealed following a phone talk between Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to strengthening bilateral cooperation, including carrying out previously agreed-upon accords and planning the President of Kazakhstan's visit to Belgrade later this year.

Additionally, they exchanged perspectives on various current affairs on the regional and global landscape.

