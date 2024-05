BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The assets of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased to 34.79 billion manat ($20.46 billion) as of January 1 of this year, Trend reports via the CBA's financial report.

This figure is 12.7 percent higher than as of January 1 last year.

To note, as of January 1, 2023, the assets of the CBA amounted to 30.86 billion manat ($18 billion).

