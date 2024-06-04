Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases its budget revenues on road tax

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Road tax revenues through the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to the local budget from January through May of this year amounted to 10.46 million manat ($6.15 million), Trend reports via the department.

According to the department, this is 8.4 million manat, or $4.9 million (5.11 times) more than the forecast (2.45 million manat, or $1.44 million).

To note, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues through the State Customs Committee (SCC) decreased by 3.26 percent, exceeding 1.9 billion manat ($1.16 billion) from January through April 2024 year on year.

