Azerbaijan possesses great offshore wind energy dev't potential - ACWA Power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan possesses great potential for offshore wind energy development, Executive Vice President, Regional Director Portfolio Middle East Asia at ACWA Power Abid Malik said during the "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan holds significant potential for offshore wind energy development, which aligns with our strategic plans. We are closely collaborating with the Azerbaijani government in this endeavor,” he stressed.

Abid Malik highlighted Azerbaijan's importance as ACWA Power's esteemed partner.

“For some time now, ACWA Power has been actively engaged in Azerbaijan. As an investor, developer, and operator of water and power projects, our initiatives span over 12 countries worldwide. These projects have a combined capacity to generate over 55,000 megawatts of electricity and produce eight million cubic meters of water daily,” he elaborated.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, began on June 5 at the Baku Convention Center in Azerbaijan. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

