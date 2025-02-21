Azerbaijan, UAE focus on advancing stock market cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The development of the stock market and enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were discussed recently, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The discussions took place during the visit of the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov to the UAE, where he visited the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

During the visit, a presentation was held, providing an overview of the entity's activities and directions.

The meeting focused on the potential for further strengthening mutual cooperation and fostering the development of capital markets in both countries. The exchange of ideas centered on enhancing connections and collaboration between the two nations in this regard.

