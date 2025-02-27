Kazakhstan, Malaysia plan to create trade fund to increase grain exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. The authorities of Kazakhstan are in negotiations with Malaysia to create a new trade fund that will organize grain supplies abroad, Trend reports via the official press service of the Kazakh government.

"Negotiations are underway with Malaysia to explore new markets and establish a new trade fund that will increase the volume of grain exports to $200 million. In the long term, the goal is to increase this figure to $1 billion," informed the press service.

As part of the export strategy, tools for insurance, reinsurance, and guarantees for domestic producers are being expanded. One of the main orders of business is to break into new markets and roll out all-encompassing solutions for Kazakhstani exports.

In this scenario, the Kazakh holding "Baiterek" is throwing its hat in the ring by launching a trade fund and putting together a pool of export-oriented projects, which includes getting the ball rolling on poultry enterprises and crop farming.

To develop investment projects in the agricultural sector, in 2025, Kazakhstan plans to direct about 1.5 trillion tenge ($3 billion) through the Agricultural Credit Corporation and KazAgroFinance. The funds will be used for financing spring fieldwork and harvesting, implementing investment projects, purchasing basic materials and replenishing working capital, and leasing agricultural machinery.