Azerbaijani economy continues to grow

Azerbaijan’s GDP volume reached almost 29.29 billion manats in January-May 2018 that is 1.1 percent more than in January-May 2017, according to a report of the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 2,991.1 manats.

In January-May 2018, the volume of GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the country increased by 1.9 percent, while no growth was observed in the oil and gas sector as compared to January-May 2017.

Thus, 48.8 percent (almost 14.3 billion manats) of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 6.7 percent (1.96 billion manats) – for construction, 3.5 percent (1.037 billion manats) – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.

Net taxes on production and import accounted for 7 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP.

According to the report, 9.85 percent of the GDP (2.89 billion manats), produced in the service sector, accounted for trade and maintenance of vehicles, 6 percent (1.77 billion manats) – for transport and warehousing, 2.6 percent (760.8 million manats) – for accommodation of tourists and catering, 1.6 percent (472.5 million manats) – for information and communication services, 13.8 percent (4.05 billion manats) – for other services.

(1.7 manats = $1 on June 14)

