Inflation rate in Azerbaijan falls to 3%

9 August 2018 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and service tariffs in Azerbaijan have increased by 2.8 percent in January-July 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, the State Statistics Committee said in a statement Aug. 9.

The prices for food products have risen by 2.8 percent, the prices for non-food products - by 3.4 percent and the cost of paid services - by 2.3 percent during the period.

The prices for food products have fallen by 1.5 percent over the month, while the prices for non-food products and the cost of paid services have increased by 0.1 percent.

Inflation rate in Azerbaijan amounted to 3 percent in January-June 2018, while it amounted to 12.9 percent in the same period of 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan Aug. 9
Economy news 10:28
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 8
Economy news 8 August 11:05
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 7
Economy news 7 August 10:57
Petronas Charigali announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 3 August 09:43
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 August 10:49
Gold, silver bars drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 1 August 10:48
Latest
Nike not going to enter Uzbekistan's textile market? (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:47
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 10
Economy news 17:19
Russian FM to meet Turkish counterpart
Russia 17:17
Africa represents genuine opportunity for Iran’s economy – envoy
Economy news 17:11
Turkish company to build big hotel in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat
Economy news 16:58
Lombok earthquake: Death toll rises to 259 amid rescue efforts
Other News 16:21
Yemen war: Children killed in air strike on bus
Arab World 16:20
Uzbekistan to build modern medical complex in Tajikistan
Economy news 16:10
Iran shrimp industry booming with continued revenue
Economy news 15:44