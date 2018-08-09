Inflation rate in Azerbaijan falls to 3%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and service tariffs in Azerbaijan have increased by 2.8 percent in January-July 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, the State Statistics Committee said in a statement Aug. 9.

The prices for food products have risen by 2.8 percent, the prices for non-food products - by 3.4 percent and the cost of paid services - by 2.3 percent during the period.

The prices for food products have fallen by 1.5 percent over the month, while the prices for non-food products and the cost of paid services have increased by 0.1 percent.

Inflation rate in Azerbaijan amounted to 3 percent in January-June 2018, while it amounted to 12.9 percent in the same period of 2017.

