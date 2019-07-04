Turkmenistan hosts a seminar by World Intellectual Property Organization

4 July 2019 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 4

By Huseyn Hasanov –Trend:

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), with the support of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, is holding a seminar in Ashgabat on the protection of industrial designs, Trend reports with reference to the local news agency Orient.

Preparation of applications for industrial designs and their legal registration are among the main topics of the seminar.

According to the news report, in 2017, the country adopted the Law on the Protection of Industrial Designs, prepared with the participation of WIPO experts. At this stage, the Program of development of the intellectual property system of Turkmenistan for 2015-2020 is being implemented.

WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property services, policy, information and cooperation. Established in 1967, it is a self-funding agency of the United Nations, with 192 member states. Turkmenistan became part of this organization in 1995.

