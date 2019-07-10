Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Karshi to Moscow

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

The national airline Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights on the route Karshi-Moscow (Vnukovo) -Karshi from July 26, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The flights will be operated once a week on Fridays (with a switch to Saturday) on A320 aircraft:

• НY623. Karshi 06:10 (GMT +5) - Moscow 08:25 (GMT +3) (on Saturday)

• НY624. Moscow 20:25 (GMT +3) - Karshi 02:25 (GMT +5) (on Friday)

The first (transit) flight to Moscow from the air port of Karshi was made in 2006 on the route Andijan - Karshi - Moscow - Karshi - Andijan on Tu-154.

Uzbekistan Airways has suspended flights from Karshi to Tashkent and Moscow since the winter of 2018. Flights to this city from Moscow are carried out by Russian Ural Airlines and Nordwind Airlines.

