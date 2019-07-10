Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Karshi to Moscow

10 July 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

The national airline Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights on the route Karshi-Moscow (Vnukovo) -Karshi from July 26, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The flights will be operated once a week on Fridays (with a switch to Saturday) on A320 aircraft:

• НY623. Karshi 06:10 (GMT +5) - Moscow 08:25 (GMT +3) (on Saturday)

• НY624. Moscow 20:25 (GMT +3) - Karshi 02:25 (GMT +5) (on Friday)

The first (transit) flight to Moscow from the air port of Karshi was made in 2006 on the route Andijan - Karshi - Moscow - Karshi - Andijan on Tu-154.

Uzbekistan Airways has suspended flights from Karshi to Tashkent and Moscow since the winter of 2018. Flights to this city from Moscow are carried out by Russian Ural Airlines and Nordwind Airlines.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand cooperation in tourism
Tourism 11:28
Uzbekistan reforms oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 11:20
Japanese brand may enter Uzbek market
Economy 11:08
Uzbekistan, China launch new cascade of small HPP
Oil&Gas 09:55
Oblast of Russia to increase trade turnover with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy 9 July 19:16
Uzbek airport buys building materials via tender
Tenders 9 July 18:27
Latest
Qatar acquires hotels in Istanbul
Economy 12:19
Total reveals volume of greenhouse gas emissions from its projects
Oil&Gas 12:13
Oil gains after U.S. stockpiles drop, rigs evacuated
World 12:03
Another salt manufacturing construction halted in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:57
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency reveals number of implemented projects
Oil&Gas 11:55
43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku
Society 11:52
Saipem gets two new contracts in Saudi Arabia
Oil&Gas 11:50
Turkey imposing limit on imported goods purchased online
Economy 11:47
What is volume of peach and nectarine exports from Georgia?
Economy 11:45