JAC pickup trucks of Kazakh assembly to be sold in Russia

12 August 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 10:13
Most money transfers to Georgia come from EU countries
Economy 09:17
Iranian president to visit Russia
Politics 11 August 16:00
Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 11 August 08:00
Main drivers for dev't of Kazakhstan's IT sector revealed (Exclusive)
ICT 10 August 14:44
Russian nuclear agency says five killed in accident at test site
Russia 10 August 14:20
Latest
Turkmenistan holds large exchange trades in Awaza
Turkmenistan 13:29
Turkmen President: Caspian Sea located at crossroads of continental routes
Turkmenistan 13:25
Saudi Aramco sees 12% decrease in net income
Oil&Gas 13:18
Azerbaijan, China may cooperate on railway infrastructure
Economy 12:34
Water tariffs to be raised in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:27
Turkmen president calls for intensifying energy co-op in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 12:11
First Caspian Economic Forum underway in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 11:56
Second Caspian Economic Forum to be held in Astrakhan
Turkmenistan 11:55
Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:52