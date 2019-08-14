Azpromo organizes familiarization trip of Russian companies to Azerbaijan

14 August 2019 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Kamala Mammadli - Trend:

In October 2019, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (Azpromo) will organize familiarization trip of Russian companies to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azpromo.

According to the foundation, the mission is organized for companies operating in the Russian market . The companies will be presented with opportunities in the Azerbaijani market and offered to purchase wines and other alcoholic beverages.

Companies willing to participate in the mission should submit all the necessary documents by Sept. 15.

Foreign citizens participating in the mission will be provided with a hotel and transport tickets at the expense of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The missions are organized for the sale of non-oil products in Azerbaijan. Groups of up to 10 people can stay in the country for no more than six days.

