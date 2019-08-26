High-level delegation of Turkmenistan's Ahal region meets with heads of Iranian provinces

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

On August 25-27, 2019, high-level Turkmen delegation of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan is participating in the exhibition of goods produced in the Ahal region, which is taking place in Mashhad city of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

High-level representatives of the state and private sectors of Iran and Turkmenistan, local companies and residents are participating in the exhibition.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the Turkmen officials noted the high level of Turkmen-Iranian relations and underlined that the cooperation between the representatives of the private sectors of two countries, particularly in the field of industry, metallurgy and agriculture, favorably affects the social and economic growth of Turkmenistan and Iran.

As part of the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Iran, several meetings were held with the heads of Iran's Razavi Khorasan and North Khorasan provinces.

In July, Ilyas Gayypov, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Mashhad, was received by Razm Hosseini, Governor of Iran's Razavi Khorasan. The province, which has a 500 km joint border with Turkmenistan, has good potential in rail transit and the export sector.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a long land border. Over the years of long-term cooperation, they have implemented a number of large-scale joint projects including, among others, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and the creation of international Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman corridor, which is intended to contribute to increasing trade and economic cooperation between Central Asian and Middle Eastern states.

In addition to border gas pipelines, the Dostluk (Friendship) dam was built with joint efforts of both countries.

As of February 1, 2018, 89 investment projects have been registered in Turkmenistan with the participation of Iranian companies, the total value of which makes up $1,310.95 million, 0.8 million euro and 0.81 million Turkmenistan manats.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, there are 142 enterprises of various forms of ownership with the participation of Iranian capital in the country, including limited partnerships, subsidiaries, representative offices, and branches.

