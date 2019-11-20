Uzbekistan launches construction of second technopark complex

20 November 2019 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially launched the construction of the second complex in the territory of the Technological Park of software products and information technologies in Tashkent, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

While visiting the complex, Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the conditions in the park, and talked with its residents.

Outsourcing in the Uzbek IT park provides technological services to transport companies, cafes and pizzerias, including those operating in the US.

Enterprises registered as technopark’s residents are exempt from taxes and customs duties until January 1, 2028. The number of residents in the park has surpassed 300.

In the near future additional IT offices, a business center, hotels and other structures on seven lots will be built on technopark’s territory.

Mirziyoyev laid the symbolic first stone of the construction of technopark’s new stage.

The IT park was organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Communications Development and the Society of Software Technology Parks under Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as part of the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Mirziyoyev to India in 2018.

The Resolution of Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers dated January 10, 2019 defines measures for organizing the activities of the technopark, and its directorate has been created. In July of this year, the first complex was put into operation in the allotted territory.

