Uzbekistan presents its agricultural potential in Hague

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek delegation consisting of the representatives of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration and Ministry of Agriculture, visited Netherlands, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

During the visit, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the Netherlands organized a presentation of Uzbekistan’s agricultural potential. The event was held at Dutch international "Newsport" press center, in Hague.

The event was attended by representatives of more than 40 leading Dutch agricultural companies, working in the areas of greenhouse production, horticulture and crop production, processing, packaging and transportation of agricultural products, irrigation technologies, as well as representatives of diplomatic corps, and media.

Event was also attended by leaders and representatives of more than 15 Dutch companies which are already collaborating with Uzbekistan or about to enter in country’s market.

The event also included negotiations with Dutch partners on implementation of agricultural projects.

As a result, agreements on development of agricultural projects in Uzbekistan were reached. Also, Dutch company will participate in trade and economic mission of Netherlands in Uzbekistan, in March of 2020, with an official visit to the Samarkand region including their participation in "AgroWorld Uzbekistan - 2020" exhibition.

