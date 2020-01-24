Uzbekistan presents its agricultural potential in Hague

24 January 2020 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbek delegation consisting of the representatives of Uzbekistan’s Presidential Administration and Ministry of Agriculture, visited Netherlands, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

During the visit, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the Netherlands organized a presentation of Uzbekistan’s agricultural potential. The event was held at Dutch international "Newsport" press center, in Hague.

The event was attended by representatives of more than 40 leading Dutch agricultural companies, working in the areas of greenhouse production, horticulture and crop production, processing, packaging and transportation of agricultural products, irrigation technologies, as well as representatives of diplomatic corps, and media.

Event was also attended by leaders and representatives of more than 15 Dutch companies which are already collaborating with Uzbekistan or about to enter in country’s market.

The event also included negotiations with Dutch partners on implementation of agricultural projects.

As a result, agreements on development of agricultural projects in Uzbekistan were reached. Also, Dutch company will participate in trade and economic mission of Netherlands in Uzbekistan, in March of 2020, with an official visit to the Samarkand region including their participation in "AgroWorld Uzbekistan - 2020" exhibition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 19:27
Uzbekistan and Italy may co-op in jewelry production
Business 18:48
Uzbekistan records increase in wholesale and retail trade
Business 18:05
Uzbekistan introducing additional checks on passengers arriving in country
Tourism 15:55
Uzbek Khorazm Innovative Technopark to manufacture wind generators
Oil&Gas 14:36
Uzbekistan working on joining EAEU
Uzbekistan 14:30
Latest
Political analyst: Azerbaijan pursuing independent policy in region
Politics 23:04
Intel's blockbuster results lift shares to dotcom peak, fire up sector
US 21:49
President Ilham Aliyev in Davos reminds about Baku’s foreign policy priorities to world
Politics 20:58
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 20:43
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery decides on new direction of export
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan hosts presentation of conceptual framework doc on public-private partnership
Business 20:16
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 19:27
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 19:27
Baku master plan expected to be ready before end-year
Society 19:21