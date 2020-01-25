Uzbekistan to host first Tashkent International Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

First Tashkent International Investment Forum will be held in March of 2020, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

The event aims to bring together more than 1,500 executives of foreign and domestic companies, investors, exporters and international media.

The main purposes of the event are: opportunity to demonstrate the leading enterprises of Uzbekistan, as well as their sales to foreign investors, which are able to provide modernization and technological upgrading of production.

The event is held by initiative of the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The global experience shows, that only the state conducting active investment policy reaches stability and competitiveness of the national economy. So it can be stated, that, investment is the driver of the economy, its heart", stressed the head of state.

The forum program includes sessions in several areas: "Openness to business", "Deepening of regional ties" and «Use of technological innovations".

The Forum is organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

