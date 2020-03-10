Russia names companies to supply meat products to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Three more Russian companies received permits from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) for the supply of meat products to Georgia, Rosselkhoznadzor told Trend.

According to the service, this is LLC "Bryanskiy Broiler", LLC "Bryansk Meat Company" and CJSC "SK Korocha".

The permits were issued based on the results of the inspection conducted by specialists of the Georgian Veterinary Service in April 2019.

"The start of deliveries depends on business arrangements", the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said.

Today, more than 40 Russian enterprises have the right to export meat products to Georgia, the Rosselkhoznadzor added.

Russia ranks second in foreign trade turnover of Georgia.

From January through October 2019, foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to more than $1.1 billion, which is 11.4 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $409.8 million to the Russian market, representing 13.5 percent of total exports.

Meanwhile, Russian imports of products to the Georgian market amounted to $774.1 million, which is 10.6 percent of total imports.

---

