Georgia implements new hotel complex project

Project of construction of the Bamboo Beach Tsikhisdziri hotel complex is important to strengthen the Georgian tourism industry, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She made the remark at the presentation of the new project of the development company Redco in Tsikhisdziri. Head of the Government of Adjara Tornike Rizhvadze also took part in the presentation of the hotel complex.

"I am sure that it will be one of the most visible projects in the country's tourism industry," Turnava said.

As reported, the minister took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of the hotel complex, which should be completed by 2021. The project includes 521 premium class apartments and 119 hotel rooms.

According to Turnava, the total investment of the project is 70 million lari ($22.03 million), and 200 people will be employed directly on construction works.

"This project is symbolic because it starts when hotels in many countries are closed. For us, this is a symbol that despite all the challenges - the pandemic, the global economic crisis - our tourism industry will not only survive, but will be stronger than ever. Therefore, it is absolutely correct that today we should lay the foundation for new hotels,” Natia Turnava said.

The infrastructure of the Bamboo Beach Tsikhisdziri complex includes a port, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, aqua park, children's playground, spa and fitness center, conference hall, open and closed parking lots, restaurants and bars. The complex will be located in the first lane of the coast, which is surrounded by bamboo forest.

