Switzerland’s EuroChem Group AG increases ore output in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Ventures of Switzerland’s EuroChem Group AG operating in Kazakhstan’s Zhanatas city of Zhambyl region increased ore production by 48.7 percent in 1Q2020, a representative of Kazakh-based subsidiary - EuroChem Karatau told Trend.

The official said that phosphorite flour increased by 0.4 percent during the reporting period of 2020.

Thus, EuroChem Karatau produced 149,905 tons of phosphorite flour in 1Q2020, which is 0.4 percent more than in 1Q2019 (149,292 tons in 1Q2019).

At the same time, ore extraction in Kazakhstan amounted to 110,550 tons in 1Q2019 compared to 164,400 tons in 1Q2020.

EuroChem Group AG is currently implementing a project for the launch of chemical complex for the production of high-quality fertilizers and related industrial products in Kazakhstan and development of deposits in the Karatau phosphorite basin in Kazakhstan.

The resource base for the future complex will be the Karatau phosphorite basin deposits. The technological feature of the chemical complex will allow the production of high-purity, concentrated phosphoric agrochemical products with high environmental performance indicators. The complexes capacity will be 120,000 tons of calcium chloride and no less than 400,000 tons of gypsum dihydrate a year.

The EuroChem Group AG has already successfully implemented the first stage of the project, which oversees exploration and launch of deposits’ development, as well as the commissioning of a mining complex with a phosmuk production capacity of 640,000 tons per year.

Total value of investments into the project are assessed to be $1 billion.

The project’s implementation will give an impetus to the development of the agro-industrial complex, construction industry, oil and gas production, trade and SMEs, and will also contribute to improving food security, increasing import substitution and the country's export potential.

EuroChem Group AG is one of the world’s leading mineral fertilizer producers, delivering the full range of nutrients and driven by the world’s increasing need for food.

