UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Turkmenistan discuss joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Turkmenistan have discussed joint projects of mutual interest, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan held a videoconference with Batyr Geldiyev, regional coordinator of UNODC-World Customs Organization (WCO) Global Container Control Programme (GCCP).

The parties discussed the prospects for expansion of cooperation between UNODC and Turkmenistan and considered a plan of remote training for the second half of 2020.

At the end of May, staff members of the state customs service participated in a webinar seminar on raising awareness in the field of goods' trade and export control, that was held within the framework of the GCCP project, the report said.

UNODC supports Turkmenistan in strengthening international peace and stability through the development of a healthy and stable society, the prevention of crime, promoting the rule of law and equal access to justice for all.

Turkmenistan ratified the main international conventions and treaties related to the mandate of UNODC in the field of drugs, crime and terrorism. Moreover, on 6 December 2019, Turkmenistan adopted the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on the Prevention of Violent Extremism and Countering Terrorism for 2020-2024 and the National Action Plan for 2020-2022 on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

