Georgia establishes Agro Business Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Agro Business Association (GABA) was founded on October 2, 2020, with the aim to unite the Georgian agriculture sector representatives, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The key objective of the Georgian Agro Business Association is to attract major businesses to the Georgian agro sector.

As noted by GABA representatives, constant food supplies, diversification of foreign trade makers, boosting positive NET export indicators are one of the key directions of Georgia’s security and the COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed this truth again.

GABA President is Mikheil Chkuaseli, while Irakli Chikava was appointed as the GABA’s first vice president.

