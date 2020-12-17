Azerbaijan holds auction on privatization of equity stake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Property Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has held another auction, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The ministry stated that the auction, during which the equity stake in Gakh Takhil OJSC was privatized, took place on December 15, 2020.

Those wishing to participate in such auctions can both place an electronic order for the selected object of state property, and also join the online auction.

Interested participants can visit the Space for the Provision of Property Services of the State Service for Property Issues of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe its progress without registration online.

Those wishing to take part in the auction on the official website of the service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal, after registering, must pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property, thereby obtaining the status of a customer. On the day of the auction, the auction can be joined by selecting the "Electronic auction" section on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

