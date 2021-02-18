EU Azerbaijan to hold discussions on areas of cooperation

Business 18 February 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
EU Azerbaijan to hold discussions on areas of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Discussions will be held on the areas of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan for the next 7 years, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

He noted that next week the EU will start discussing priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan for the next seven years.

During his speech, he noted that during the entire period of cooperation, the EU and Azerbaijan have worked on a number of joint projects.

In particular, last week the EU launched a very important project on vocational education.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil prices climb on fears Texas freeze may hamper U.S. crude output
Oil prices climb on fears Texas freeze may hamper U.S. crude output
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y
Australia treasurer calls Facebook 'wrong' to block news feeds
Australia treasurer calls Facebook 'wrong' to block news feeds
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan, Hungary strike deals on investment projects in agriculture Uzbekistan 13:41
Azerbaijan's spending on imports from Italy up Business 13:37
Maersk Drilling’s average day rate up in int’l floater segment Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijan's parliament to talk over memorandum with Turkmenistan on Dostlug field Politics 13:32
Activities of manufacturing enterprises restored in Iran Business 13:24
Azerbaijan Air Forces performing practical flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Russian MP acquainted with barbarity of Armenians in Barda - Trend TV Politics 13:14
Maersk Drilling reveals revenues from operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan shows footage from Govshatly village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:08
Georgia reports 365 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.18 Georgia 13:07
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs postponed Politics 13:02
Georgian presents new infrastructure projects to be implemented in 2021 Construction 13:00
Iran not to renegotiate JCPOA - Iranian official Nuclear Program 12:58
Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture extends tender for purchase of necessary goods Tenders 12:57
EU Azerbaijan to hold discussions on areas of cooperation Business 12:47
Uzbekistan to restore Sardoba reservoir damaged due to dam break Construction 12:33
Azerbaijan reveals data on petrochemical production for Jan. 2021 Oil&Gas 12:30
EU stands ready to share peace-building experience with Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation Politics 12:29
EU4Lankaran project aimed at developing production of vegetables, fruits in region - EU Economy 12:24
Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company discusses priorities Oil&Gas 12:18
Uzbekistan GTL announces tender for development of project documentation Tenders 12:18
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 12:15
Uzbekistan reports growth of business activity in regions Business 11:58
Non-OPEC crude output to grow this year, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 11:55
Azerbaijan raises commercial gas production Oil&Gas 11:54
Over entire period of co-op, EU and Azerbaijan work on number of joint projects Business 11:46
JP Morgan expects OPEC crude supply to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan records big surplus in state budget for January 2021 Finance 11:38
Southern Gas Corridor - very good example of close EU-Azerbaijan cooperation - Head of EU Delegation Politics 11:28
Turkey says Azerbaijan reduces import of domestic cars Turkey 11:18
Iranian Parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Politics 11:18
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:17
Russia's Sberbank eyes introducing artificial intelligence technologies in Uzbek banking sector ICT 11:16
Azerbaijan increases gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in January 2021 Oil&Gas 11:08
Airbus sees stable aircraft deliveries after 2020 loss Europe 11:01
First container train in direction of China - Azerbaijan arrives in Baku Transport 11:01
Turkey's trade with Turkmenistan shrinks in 2020 Turkey 10:59
Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics by geographic locations Society 10:59
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:59
Sultan of Oman appreciates India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines Other News 10:54
Cabinet approves trade pact between India, Mauritius Other News 10:52
Azerbaijani imports of Turkish made chemicals grows Turkey 10:50
Kazakh air carriers to possibly start flying to Krayniy Airport in Baikonur Finance 10:49
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights with Turkey Transport 10:49
26 February declared as Commemoration Day of Khojaly Victims in US Illinois Politics 10:49
Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation Georgia 10:46
Azerbaijan publishes Jan. 2021 data on oil shipment via BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 10:38
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 18 Uzbekistan 10:38
Uzbekistan, Hungary maintain growth in economic co-op despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 10:38
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan sign program of co-op between foreign ministries Business 10:37
Representatives of Azerbaijan in Ukraine make appeal on recognition of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:24
Bulk of Uzbek enterprises with foreign direct investment falls on industry, trade sectors Business 10:24
Natural gas to increase its share to 28 percent in 2050 - GECF Oil&Gas 10:23
Iranian currency rates for February 18 Finance 10:20
Oil prices climb on fears Texas freeze may hamper U.S. crude output Oil&Gas 10:13
TAP has no maintenance plans for 2020-21 gas year Oil&Gas 10:10
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y US 10:04
Central Bank of Iran shares data on foreign currency provided for imports Business 10:01
Iran Khodro Co. to offer products via Extraordinary Sale Plan Business 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 18 Finance 10:01
Iran-Russia naval drill in Indian Ocean ends Business 10:00
Timeframe for completing Satti drilling rig's upgrade announced Oil&Gas 09:48
Oil price rise can push budget balances into surplus in many EM producers Oil&Gas 09:42
Australia treasurer calls Facebook 'wrong' to block news feeds Other News 09:27
Number of tourist trips to Azerbaijani districts increased over past two weeks - Expert Finance 09:27
Iran possesses capacity to double trade with neighboring countries - former minister Business 09:26
Israeli imports from China total 1.02 bln USD in January Business 08:53
Croatia could buy Russian vaccine before EU approval - minister Europe 08:45
Istanbul to host global defense industry fair IDEF'21 in May Turkey 08:25
Portugal keen on forging closer interaction with Iran - Envoy Politics 08:21
10 medical facilities built in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region in 2020 Kazakhstan 08:10
Georgian government works to enable students to get EU higher education Georgia 08:08
Vaccination is first important step to end tragic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic - WHO advisor (INTERVIEW) Other News 08:04
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin Transport 07:36
Iranian company to build chemical complex in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 07:01
China-EU trade booms despite headwinds, a boon for many firms Economy 06:28
Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law ICT 05:43
Georgia to complete construction of new highways in 2024 Transport 05:01
China's Baidu beat expectations for revenue Finance 04:19
Myanmar police issue arrest warrants for celebrities for endorsing strike movement Other News 03:26
Biden and Israel's Netanyahu hold long-awaited first call US 02:34
India issues new guidelines for int'l travellers amid new COVID-19 variants Other News 01:45
Turkey registers more than 7 300 new coronavirus cases Turkey 00:58
Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran (VİDEO) Iran 00:28
Moody's publishes credit opinion about Kazakhstan's economy Kazakhstan 17 February 23:59
Uzbek software developer provides Uzbekistan Airways with innovated tech ICT 17 February 23:05
Azerbaijan talks created start-up projects meeting standards of int’l markets ICT 17 February 22:34
Azerbaijani manat's rate remains stable despite high demand for foreign currency - WB Finance 17 February 22:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.20 Oil&Gas 17 February 22:32
Dry-farming land insured in Iran Business 17 February 22:31
Electricity generated by Georgian Shuakhevi HPP up Oil&Gas 17 February 22:30
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss further cooperation in agriculture Kazakhstan 17 February 22:15
U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree US 17 February 21:53
Microsoft investigates tech issues with Teams app ICT 17 February 21:21
Armenians to hold exhibition of carpets stolen from Azerbaijan’s Shusha, UNESCO is silent Politics 17 February 20:49
Azerbaijan conducts live-fire training exercises with military personnel of mortar batteries (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 February 20:32
Azerbaijani FM, chairman of Commission of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly hold talks (PHOTO) Politics 17 February 19:52
Ryanair not to resume flights to Georgia in 2021 Transport 17 February 19:33
EU, WHO hand over medical equipment to Georgian Republican Hospital Business 17 February 19:31
Iran-Iraq borders may be closed Society 17 February 19:23
All news