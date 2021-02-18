EU Azerbaijan to hold discussions on areas of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Discussions will be held on the areas of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan for the next 7 years, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

He noted that next week the EU will start discussing priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan for the next seven years.

During his speech, he noted that during the entire period of cooperation, the EU and Azerbaijan have worked on a number of joint projects.

In particular, last week the EU launched a very important project on vocational education.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva