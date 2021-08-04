Georgia sees decrease in fish production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Fish production in aquaculture holdings equaled 2,071 tons in 2020 in Georgia which 16 percent less compared to the preceding year, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Production of Salmonidae amounted to 1,155 tons (13.8 percent less compared to the previous year).

Production of Cyprinidae equaled 838.4 tons (17.2 percent less compared to the previous year), while production of sturgeons equaled 60.1 tons (22.4 percent less compared to the previous year) and production of Siluridae equaled 17.5 tons (22.4 percent more compared to the previous year).



Rainbow trout had the highest share (98.1 percent) for Salmonidae production. In Cyprinidae production, 42.9 percent are Common carp and Mirror carp production, 43 percent are Silver carp and Bighead carp production and 13.6 percent are Grass carp production.

Kakheti was the leading region within 32.2 percent, followed by Shida Kartli within 31.4 percent, Guria – 11.1 percent.

In 2020 the average annual price of 1 kg rainbow trout at the gate of farm (producer price) amounted to 10.2 lari ($3.26). The average annual price of common carp and mirror carp equaled 8 lari ($2.55).

The average annual price of Grass carp was 6.3 lari ($2.01) while the average annual price of silver carp and bighead carp amounted to 4.3 lari ($1.37).

---

