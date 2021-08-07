Georgia to start olive soap production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian olive soap to be sold from 2022, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The soap under Qiziki brand is produced by the company Geolive.

According to Giorgi Svanidze, the company founder, the plant will start operating in Kakheti in September to prepare for the olive harvest and process the product.

In Svanidze’s words, the olive soap will be sold in the middle price segment in the AgroHub network from March 2022.

This year the company is set to process about 250 tons of olives.

Geolive is the first Georgian company specializing in the cultivation of olives. The olive processing facility was built in 2016. The total area of plantations is 300 hectares, $5 million was poured into the business.

