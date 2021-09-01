Hyundai tops global hydrogen auto sales

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. topped global hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle sales in the January-July period, a market research firm said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

Hyundai sold a total of 5,300 units of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first seven months, beating Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co., which sold 4,100 and 200 units, respectively, during the same period, according to SNE Research.

Hyundai's hydrogen car sales jumped 44 percent in the seven-month period from 3,600 units a year earlier, while Toyota's jumped eight times from 500 units, it said.

Hyundai's Nexo hydrogen car mainly competes with Toyota's Mirai in the global market.

Hyundai, Toyota, Honda and others sold a combined 10,300 hydrogen cars from January to July, more than doubling the 4,900 units sold during the same period of last year.