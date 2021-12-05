Kazakhstan increases petroleum oil exports to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Kazakhstan has exported 378,140 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 165.4 million euros to France in June 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s exported 2.8 million tons of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals worth 1.1 billion euros to France over the period from January through June 2021.

June volume of petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals from Kazakhstan to France is 40.3 percent more than in volume compared to May 2021 (269,514 tons) and is 36.5 percent less than in January 2021 (596,211 tons).

June export value is also 41.7 percent more than in May 2021 (116 million euros) and is 15.2 percent less than in January 2021 (195.1 million euros).

The third-largest trade partner of Kazakhstan among the EU member countries was France with a total of $1.7 billion in trade, which is 15 percent more than during the same period of 2020 ($1.5 billion).

Kazakhstan’s export to France was $1.38 billion ($1.1 billion), whereas import was $378.5 million ($408.3 million).

