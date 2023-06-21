BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijan intends to increase non-oil exports, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during "The role of the state in the transition from oil capital to human capital" panel discussion within the framework of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum

He noted that Azerbaijani exports in the non-oil sector exceeded $3 billion in 2022.

"This important achievement is a clear confirmation of our desire to develop a diverse economy. At the same time, we continue our work aimed at increasing this indicator," Aliyev said.

According to him, negotiations are underway in Azerbaijan on legal matters related to competitiveness of non-oil products, the signing of preferential trade agreements with various countries and free markets.

The commodity nomenclature of Azerbaijan's exports of industrial products increased from 884 to 1,204, while the commodity nomenclature of exports of agricultural products and processing increased from 307 to 332, from 2018 through 2022.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports increased from $1.7 billion to $3 billion, both in actual prices and in real terms, from 2018 through 2022.