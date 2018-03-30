SOCAR evacuates over 1,000 oilmen due to storm warning (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has evacuated more than 1,000 workers from offshore facilities in the Caspian Sea due to a storm warning, Ibrahim Ahmadov, SOCAR Public Relations Officer, told Trend March 30.

He said Azneft sent messages to all offshore fields with the aim of strengthening security measures due to a strong wind expected on March 30 and 31, the speed of which in the open sea will sometimes exceed 30 m/s.

“Awareness-raising activities were carried out at all sites, work in the open air and movement of transport and staff on trestles and platforms were limited as much as possible, instructions were given to bring buildings and installations into a safe state, and duty schedule was organized,” Ahmadov said.

“Only the required number of duty officers was left at offshore oil and gas production facilities. More than 1,000 workers were evacuated from offshore platforms by ships and helicopters. Meanwhile, as a response to possible emergencies, work is carried out with other organizations and structures, and the situation is under constant control,” he added.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, accompanied by strong (dangerous) north-west winds. The wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with gusts up to 25-30 m/s, and in some places it will reach 32-35 m/s.

