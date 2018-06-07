Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP further unites Turkey, Azerbaijan

7 June 2018 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) project has further unified Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend on June 7 commenting on the upcoming opening of TANAP.

The Administration emphasized that all projects implemented jointly with Azerbaijan are very successful and are aimed not only at development of the two countries, but the entire region.

"TANAP is such a project, which was under the special attention of Turkey and Azerbaijan from the first day," the Turkish Presidential Administration said.

The opening of TANAP is scheduled for June 12, 2018.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

Thus, the share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

